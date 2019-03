PETALING JAYA: There will be enough eggs in the market to meet consumer demand, but prices may vary from week to week. Even so, they will remain affordable.

This is the assurance given by the Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Associations Malaysia (FLFAM) in response to the drop in the prices of eggs this month.

FLFAM explained in a statement issued on Saturday that the production of eggs were affected by various factors such as the weather, diseases, farm environment and availability of quality feed.

It pointed out that prices were affected by supply and demand and they therefore rose or fell in tandem with higher or lower production.

“Eggs are perishable items and unsold ones cannot be stored away,” FLFAM said.

It said the role of poultry farms was to produce as many eggs as possible within the constraints of cost inputs so that the market could get a consistent supply.

It added that it could take at least six months for supply to return to normal if there was a sudden drop as a result of an outbreak of a disease or other factors.

“The cost of production varies only marginally but may increase over time. These include capital as well as utilities and labour costs but that increase could also differ from farm to farm,” FLFAM said.

“Producers can only hope that their average selling price for the year is above their average cost of production for the year so they do not incur losses,” it added.

A quick survey at a market here showed that prices have dropped two sen over the past week.

According to a retailer, it is 41 sen each for an “AA” grade egg, 40 sen to “A” grade, 39 sen for “B” grade, 38 sen for “C” grade, 36 sen for “D” grade and 34 sen for “E” grade.

The Veterinary Services Department portal showed that on Dec 4, last year, prices were two sen higher for each category.

On Dec 15, last year, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said an outbreak of bird flu had affected supply, so prices had risen.

The retailer told theSun that in January and February, it was 43 sen each for grade “AA” eggs.

The Malaysia Competition Commission efforts were under way to investigate cases of price fixing or market manipulation by cartels that could lead to the price increases.