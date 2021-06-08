Contact Talian Kasih to report about senior citizens staying alone — Rina

KUALA LUMPUR: Those with information about senior citizens who live alone have been urged to inform the matter to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) so that their condition can be monitored.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this was to prevent any recurrence of the incident, in which an elderly couple was found dead at their house in Pasir Gudang, Johor last Sunday.

She said any information can be channelled by contacting Talian Kasih at 15999 or sending a WhatsApp message to 019-2615999.

“We can mobilise our volunteers as well as JKM officers to go to the ground to monitor the situation,” she told reporters after the Movement Control Order (MCO) Titiwangsa Prihatin Food Basket distribution programme, here today.

It was reported that the bodies of the 68-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife were found in the living room of their house in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang, Johor.

In a separate development, Rina said Talian Kasih has so far received 1,244 calls related to domestic violence cases. — Bernama