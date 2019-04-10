Contenders for Johor MB’s post

JOHOR BARU: Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Aminolhuda Hassan.

These are among the names that have often been mentioned as prime candidates for the Johor Mentri Besar (MB) post over the last few days before it was confirmed that Datuk Osman Sapian had resigned as Johor MB today.

A poster containing photographs of all three of them went viral on social media today, with the title “Whoever is the candidate for Johor Mentri Besar must get the consent of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar as stated in the Johor constitution”.

Meanwhile, according to a PKR source, the new Johor Mentri Besar would be from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

However, the source said PKR still prepared two names – Mohd Khuzzan and Bukit Naning state assemblyman Md Ysahrudin Kusni.

“Still, the decision on the appointment of the Johor Mentri Besar is up to the Sultan of Johor and whatever he decides, we will accept.

“Yet, the most important thing is the service provided to the people, putting the people first,” the source told Bernama.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Parti Amanah will send the names of its candidates if asked to by the Sultan of Johor.

“We await command from Tuanku (Sultan Ibrahim). If Tuanku commands, we will send. For now, Amanah has not sent yet,” said a party source, adding that the party already had the names of its candidates, which would be announced later.

Dr Sahruddin, of Bersatu in Johor, is the state Health, Environment and Agricultural Committee chairman and the assemblyman for Bukit Kepong while Mohd Khuzzan, who is also the assemblyman for Semerah, is the state Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Aminolhuda, who is the Johor Amanah chairman, is also the state Islamic Affairs and Education Committee chairman and assemblyman for Parit Yaani.

So far, there has been no official word from the state government.

Earlier, Dr Sahruddin had represented Osman at the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya today.

Osman’s resignation was confirmed by Dr Mahathir at the Parliament lobby earlier today after he had met Osman in Putrajaya yesterday. — Bernama