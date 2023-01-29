Continuous heavy rain warning for several states until tomorrow: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Danger-level continuous heavy rain is expected to hit Rompin in Pahang as well as Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor, until tomorrow (Jan 30).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), when issuing the warning at 1 pm today, said that continuous heavy rain, of severe level, is also expected to hit Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, as well as all areas in Terengganu.

Meanwhile in Pahang, areas expected to experience severe level continuous heavy rain are Kuantan and Pekan, while in Johor it involves Segamat, Kluang, Kulai and Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, continuous rain at alert level is expected to occur in Kelantan, involving the areas of Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai; Pahang in Jerantut and Maran; Johor in Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian; and in Sabah, covering the Sandakan area (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran) and Kudat. - Bernama