Continuous rain expected in Johor, East Coast states until Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous rain is expected to occur over Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from today until next Monday.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) alert issued at 9 am today, continuous heavy rain in a severe category is expected to occur in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, and the whole of Terengganu.

Meanwhile, continuous rain in an alert category is expected to occur over Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan; Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has also ordered the disaster management committees at the state and district levels to be activated and the preparedness level be increased to face possible disasters, especially in high-risk areas.

The committees have also been asked to ensure that each temporary relief centre is equipped with basic amenities and on-scene command posts (PKTK) with sufficient operational assets which are in good condition and ready for use.

NADMA through the National Disaster Command Centre always monitors the situation and technical information parameters through cooperation with various agencies and can be contacted at 03-80642400, or via fax at 03-80642429 or by email to opsroom@nadma.gov.my. - Bernama