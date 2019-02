IPOH: A contract worker was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with murdering a man three years ago.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Muhammad Firdaus Naim Thikayarajan, 24, when the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code was read out before magistrate Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Fauzi.

However, Muhammad Firdaus nodded to the charge of killing M. Serentharan, 26, behind a futsal field near Jalan Kantan in Buntong near here on Sept 5, 2016 between 9pm and 10pm.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Charan Singh.

Nurul Hafizah fixed March 29 for remention. — Bernama