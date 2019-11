JERTIH: A cook was injured on his left knee after being shot at by his neighbour with a shotgun in Kampung Darang Buaya here, on Saturday.

Besut district police chief, Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the incident was believed to have been triggered by a misunderstanding and quarrel between the 35-year-old man and the suspect at 12.40pm.

‘’An investigation reveals that the victim was shot by his neighbour, a 31-year-old, who worked as a welder. It is understood that they earlier had a misunderstanding and quarrelled.

‘’Subsequently, the suspect went back to his house and took a shotgun belonging to his father from an unlocked cupboard.

‘’He then went to look for the victim at the latter’s house and shot him,’’ he told a media conference at the Besut district police headquarters, here today.

He said the suspect was detained on the same day and the police also seized a shotgun with 43 shotgun pellet casings and the clothes used by the suspect during the incident.

A urine test on the suspect was found him positive on methamphetamine and he was remanded until Nov 23, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Supt Abdul Rozak added. — Bernama