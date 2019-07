SHAH ALAM: Newly-formed close cooperation between the Selangor government and the Education Department has enabled the state to expand its tuition programme benefiting weak students.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix) said yesterday its 10-year-old Selangor Citizens Tuition Centre (PTRS) programme which will assist 10,000 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students this year, compared to last year’s 6,000, had been improved because the government was now able to access department data which pinpoints students in need of help, based on their examination performance.

The data showed that based on last year’s records, about 14,000 students were at risk of failing their SPM examination this year, if they were not helped.

This year’s PTRS programme which covers Malay and English languages, as well as Mathematics, Science and History subjects, will cost RM5.96 million to be borne by state government subsidiary Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI).

Amirudin said the state government aimed to improve the quality of education for its citizens by educating a higher number of students particularly the ones from low-income families, to pass and excel in their studies.

He was speaking to reporters after an Aidilfitri celebration held for Selangor educators last night. — Bernama