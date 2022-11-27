Coordinate efforts to improve children’s well-being, says Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to improve the well-being of children need to be coordinated by all parties, starting with the family unit, the community and the country because they must always be protected, said the prime minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

Wan Azizah said this in her speech when officiating the National Children’s Day Celebration 2022 to honour children and their rights in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child here today.

She said Children’s Day should be an effective starting point to acknowledge, promote and celebrate children’s rights, adding that it should be translated into efficient actions and debates that ultimately become the basis for a more prosperous life for children.

The former deputy prime minister also called on government agencies to establish close cooperation through the sharing of resources and data to improve efficiency in service delivery related to the interests of children.

“I also believe that effective communication is important as most issues related to children cut across ministries and departments. This strategic cooperation can also be further expanded with the involvement of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector, communities and so on,“ she added.

Also present were the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development secretary-general Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff, its deputy secretary-general (Strategic) Chua Choon Hwa and JKM director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot.

JKM has implemented various programmes and activities throughout the country in conjunction with the celebration themed ‘Inclusion and diversity for every child’ starting June 7. - Bernama