Cop collapses, dies during football match in Sibu

SIBU: A police officer died while playing football at the Azman Hashim Sibu Jaya Community Sports Centre today.

DSP Gregory Emilio, 52, the Sibu special branch head, was involved in a friendly match held in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebration when he suddenly collapsed at 10.15 am.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said Gregory was rushed to Sibu Jaya Health Clinic but died at 10.56 am despite all efforts by the clinic to resuscitate him.

He leaves behind a wife and four children aged 17 to 27, he said in a statement today.

The late Gregory became the special branch head in 2021 and had been with the police force for 28 years.

Zulkipli said the body was sent to Hospital Sibu for a post-mortem. - Bernama