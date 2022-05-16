Cop fined for using phone while driving

PETALING JAYA: A policeman has been fined after getting caught using his phone while driving in a video that has since gone viral.

In the video, the driver of the police car could be seen holding a phone to his ear while driving.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the incident occurred at about 9am yesterday.

“The policeman is being probed and a fine has been issued.

“The police will not compromise on any misconduct committed by personnel on duty,” Fakhrudin said.