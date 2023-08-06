Cop hurt while trying to nab man in Lebuh Chulia

GEORGE TOWN: A policeman injured his hand while trying to arrest a man involved in a brawl in Lebuh Chulia here that went viral on social media yesterday.

North-East District police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the 56-year-old suspect also hurled abusive words at the police personnel when he was being arrested in the 8.35 pm incident on June 7.

“Police initially received a call from the public that a man was causing a commotion by punching civilians in the face and hitting vehicles parked around Lebuh Chulia.

“Police rushed to the scene and when they tried to arrest the suspect, a scuffle ensued and the policeman injured his hand,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspect, believed to be drunk, also tested positive for drugs.

Soffian said the unemployed man, with one previous record related to drugs, has been remanded for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 353 of the Penal Code. - Bernama