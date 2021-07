KOTA BHARU: A police officer suffered minor injuries after a van, carrying detainees from Kuala Krai district police headquarters (IPD) to Kota Bharu Court, was involved in an accident at Kampung Beta Hulu here today.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said that the 9.40am incident occurred as the vehicle was carrying the male officer, three police escorts and two accused, for court matters at the Kota Bharu Court.

“Upon arriving at the scene, a Toyota Inova, driven by a 19-year-old woman, suddenly came out of a junction and crashed into the police van.

“The woman driver suffered injuries to her leg, while the officer suffered minor injuries to his left hand. Others were uninjured,” he said when contacted.

Abdul Rahim said the case was being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama