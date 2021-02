KLUANG, Feb 13: A police lance corporal was killed after a car driven by a man under the influence of alcohol crashed into his motorcycle at Kilometre 6 Jalan Kluang - Teck Wah Hing, here, late last night.

Kluang district deputy chief of police, DSP Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said Bradford Bernard, 28, was involved in the crash after work at the Movement Control Order (MCO) area at Simpang Renggam Prison.

He said police received a report at 10.25 pm saying there was an accident involving a vehicle from Kluang and a motorcycle coming from Simpang Renggam.

Abdul Razak said the motorist had lost control and rammed into Bradford’s motorcycle causing the victim to suffer serious injuries. He died at the scene.

He said the victim was on his way to the Kluang District Police Headquarters (IPD) after completing his duties at the Simpang Renggam Prison.

“The victim, who was married, died due to severe injuries to his body. The 58-year-old suspect is currently in custody and the results of the EBA II breath test screening was found that he had exceeded the permissible consumption limit for alcohol,“ he said in a statement today.

He said investigations found that the motorist also has a previous record under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He is now under remand for four days.- Bernama