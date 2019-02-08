Cops, activist save child bride just before wedding

BUTTERWORTH: Police with the help of a social activist last night stopped an impending marriage between an 11-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man from the Rohingya community here.

The incident unfolded about 5pm when social activist K. Sudhagaran Stanley, who is one of the founders of a private school for the Rohingya in Prai, was notified of the proposed marriage.

He informed theSun, whose senior reporter then decided to accompany him to lodge a report at the Seberang Perai Utara police headquarters.

The police promptly swung into action, assigning a case officer from the criminal investigations department.

The officer called up the religious authorities to intervene, while a patrol car was dispatched to the address in Prai.

Stanley, who is also the northern region coordinator for the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), was called to help investigations.

On arrival at the scene, the police and Stanley were surprised to see a big wedding feast.

Those present at the scene and the bride’s father confirmed that the marriage was to have taken place yesterday.

Invitation cards had been distributed and a feast was prepared to mark the occasion.

The father told the police that the family had no choice but to marry off their daughter due to financial constraints.

“It is within our culture and my future son-in-law has promised to be a dutiful husband to my daughter.”

Hussain Ismail, a Rohingya community elder, said there were not many Rohingya women here so it was logical for the men to opt for child brides.

It was learnt that the kadi who was to solemnise the marriage was from the community but he was not certified by the authorities.

Stanley told those present that civil laws disallow child marriages and the government was working to put a stop to it.

“It may be a practice and culturally accepted but it is morally wrong in this modern age,” Stanley said.

“And you should respect Malaysian customs as you are living in Malaysia where such acts are regarded with contempt.”

Stanley promised to help the family mitigate their financial shortcomings, but he insisted that the child bride be allowed to continue schooling, and the marriage postponed until the bride was at least 18.

The father relented after three hours of discussions.

Police said they will refer the case to the state religious department.

Stanley said that he would liaise with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kuala Lumpur on this matter, especially if the refugees ignored the advice.

“If they persist, perhaps UNHCR can revoke their refugee status and we repatriate them to Rakhine (Myanmar).”

Penang executive councillor in charge of women affairs Chong Eng said there must be a policy change with support from various authorities including the UNHCR.

She said all children must have access to education.