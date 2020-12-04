Cops arrest 28 foreigners involved in online gambling syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-eight Chinese nationals, including a woman, were detained in a raid under ‘Ops Dadu’ at two residential units converted into call centres for illegal online gambling at Changkat Duta Kiara, Mount Kiara, yesterday afternoon.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said all of them, aged 25 to 45, were detained by a police team from the Brickfields District Police Headquarters’ (DPH) Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division between 3pm to 6.10pm.

He said based on the intelligence gathered, the syndicate was believed to have been in operation for the past two weeks.

“All suspects do not have any legal travel documents and they were brought to the Brickfields DPH for further action.

“In the raid, the police also confiscated various items including 22 laptops, 112 mobile phones, four modems, four access cards and six keys,” he said in a statement.

He said that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to promote online gambling through the WeChat application, targeting customers in China.

“During the raid, the foreigners concerned could not speak English...so it was difficult to communicate with them,” he said.

He added that the police were conducting investigations to identify the mastermind behind the syndicate, who is believed to be a local.

The case is being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Immigration Act 1959/1963.-Bernama