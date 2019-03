ALOR STAR: The action of a man who threatened to hack his younger brother to death out of anger and revenge was foiled when he was arrested by police on Thursday.

Kulim District police chief Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said in the 10pm incident, the 36-year-old suspect went to his 33-year-old brother’s house in Taman Kenari, Kulim, in a state of anger before causing a ruckus.

The suspect, who had various past records, slapped his brother twice, and when he was reprimanded for his action, he became aggressive and lashed out at the victim with a 19-inch machete.

“At the time, a police team from the Criminal Investigation Department, Kulim District Police Headquarters who were conducting an operation in the vicinity, heard the victim’s screams. On arriving at the scene they saw the suspect swinging a machete at the victim inside the fenced compound of the house,” he said in a statement today.

A policeman then ordered the suspect to put the machete down and arrested him about 10 minutes later, before taking him to the Kulim police headquarters.

Nasir Ahmad said initial investigations revealed that the suspect had just been released from prison three days ago, and was unhappy and angry with his younger brother for being a witness and giving evidence on a past case.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days from yesterday and the case will be investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code (KK) for attempted murder,” he said. — Bernama