KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained two Iranian high rollers on suspicion of drug trafficking in the Klang Valley.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today the suspects, 27 and 46, were arrested at a parking area of a luxury condominium at Jalan Solaris at 7.40am on Friday.

“Police had stopped the suspects as they were about to drive off in a red BMW X6,“ Mazlan told a press conference here.

“Questioning of the suspects led police to a parking lot of another luxury condominium at Jalan Kiara.

“There, we checked a white Mercedes Benz and sized 1kg of ketamine.”

Police also seized a Walter CP88 pistol with eight bullets from a condominium unit at Jalan Kiara, belonging to the suspects.

They tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol.

Mazlan said the suspects have been remanded until July 26.

Jewellery and vehicles of the worth RM514,953 were seized from the suspects.

“They used luxury vehicles and lived in similar condominiums in order to attract customers as well as to evade authorities.

“They have been active for about six months,“ he added.

Mazlan said the suspects entered the country several years ago.

They initially worked as property agents, but turned to drug dealing, he added.