Cops bust clinic, pharmacy break-in gang, five suspects nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman among five locals arrested on suspicion of being involved in 22 clinic and pharmacy break-in cases around the federal capital, Selangor and Pahang which have resulted in an estimated RM50,000 in losses.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the “Adem” Gang members, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested around Sentul and Sri Damansara, here, on March 1.

He said the latest incident was on Feb 23, where a clinic here was broken into and RM2,194 cash as well as several medicines were stolen.

The police also seized two pipe wrenches, two cars, six mobile phones and various clinic equipment and medicines, as well as cash amounting to RM4,000 from the suspects, he told a press conference at the Sentul district police headquarters.

Beh said the gang, masterminded by a 31-year-old man known as Adem has been active since the end of last year by targeting clinics and pharmacies that do not operate at night.

According to him, three of the suspects had previous criminal records related to vehicle theft, burglary and drugs while four of them tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Beh said all suspects have been remanded until tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code. - Bernama