KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted a syndicate selling fake medical leave certificates in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with the arrests of six individuals.

City police chief Commisioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police were alerted after receiving a report from an individual at the city Health Department on April 12.

“The complainant was suspicious of the medical leave certificates (MC) submitted by her staff.

“She had received two medical leave certificates from her staff but when she checked with the named hospital, she found that the hospital had not issued MCs to her staff and there was also no record of treatment on them,” he told reporters at the KL police headquarters, here today.

Mazlan said following the report, police interrogated the perpetrators who submitted the fake MC and the investigation revealed that he had paid RM25 for the MC from a third party since 2017.

He said the syndicate members had visited the clinics and hospitals, got the names of the doctors there and then had rubber stamps done.

During a follow-up operation, on April 22 and April 27, police arrested five men and a woman and raided three houses in Pandan Indah, Ampang and Cheras.

“Investigators seized 216 types of stamps (both private and government clinics/hospitals), 4,631 MCs (both private and government clinics/hospitals), 257 official receipt books (private clinics), five handphones, one computer, a keyboard and mouse, and one portable hard disk.”