Cops continue war on illegal gambling, 14,759 arrested since January (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police conducted 1,105 raids and arrested 1,462 people in a five-day blitz on gambling activities that began last Wednesday.

The operation, codenamed “Op Dadu Khas”, was launched after Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador called for a full sweep on gambling, vice and gang activities.

Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police also invoked the Prevention of Crime Act 1957 (Poca) against masterminds of gambling dens who remain behind-the-scene but were the main culprits of the activities.

He said 92 of them were nabbed under Poca this month, bringing the total number held since April 2014 to 287.

Huzir told a press conference at Bukit Aman today that 14,759 people have been held for gambling in 8,775 raids nationwide since January. He said police seized over RM3.8 million in the raids.

“We have identified 160 illegal gambling syndicates in the country, mainly in Selangor, Kedah, Penang and Pahang,“ he said.

“They are mainly unlicensed lottery or 4-digit syndicates. We warn those who rent out their premises to these syndicates that we will take stern action against them as well.”

Huzir said police have also blocked 1,270 illegal gambling websites.

Police have identified international gambling syndicates run by China and Indonesia nationals, who are turning Malaysia into a hub for their activities, operating from luxury condominiums and plush bungalows.

Huzir said 1,228 have been nabbed in 75 raids since the end of 2018. No Malaysian operators were involved.

On prostitution, he said police will soon launch the next phase of “Ops Noda”.

“We have identified 55 vice syndicates. From April 2014 until this month, we have held 31 people under Poca. We intend to take more drastic action by invoking the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLA) if the syndicates are found to be also involved in organised crime.” He said since last year, 9,991 foreign prostitutes were arrested nationwide. The women, who were from 31 countries, had entered the country using social visit visas. Almost 90% of those held were from Vietnam, Thailand, China and Indonesia.

Huzir said 1,198 Malaysian women were also arrested for prostitution since last year and the majority of them operated privately, seeking clients through social media.

On gang activities, he said police have identified 105 gangs and 9,042 of their members nationwide, adding that 72 of the gangs were listed as illegal under the Societies Act 1966.

He said since January, police nabbed 627 suspected gang members under Op Cantas Khas, with 19 of them held under Poca and heavier action under Sosma would be taken.

Since Sosma was enforced in 2012, 536 were arrested for investigations, of which 456 were charged for being members of organised crime gangs.

“Provisions in Sosma, Poca, the Firearms Act and Penal Code will be further enhanced this year. A study by the Home Ministry and police on Sosma is in the final stages and will be presented during the next Parliament sitting.

“Until then, Sosma is still applicable in eradicating organised crimes. We believe with the existence of this law, there will be a more significant and effective outcome in our efforts,“ he added.