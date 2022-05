Cops: Heavy traffic expected along Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan

SHAH ALAM: Police have advised motorists who plan to use Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan to use alternative routes instead as heavy traffic is expected on this route over the next three days between 8 am and midnight.

In a statement today, Kuala Selangor deputy police chief DSP Mohd Ambia Nordin said road users from Klang heading towards Teluk Intan can use Route 54, Jalan Kelab Golf, Jalan Kuala Selangor-Rawang, Jalan Kampung Hang Tuah, Jalan Timur Tambahan and the Bukit Tagar exit.

“Road users from Teluk Intan to Klang can use Jalan Parit 4-Jalan Terusan Utama, Jalan Tanjong Karang-Rawang, Jalan Raja Musa, Jalan Kuala Selangor-Rawang, Ijok and Meru,“ he added. - Bernama