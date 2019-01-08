Cops hold four, seeks another, over murder of Thiyahu

SHAH ALAM: Police have detained four individuals and are looking for a 25-year-old man over the brutal murder of a factory operator here.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the suspects aged between 20 and 25 were detained on Monday and brought to the magistrate’s court this morning for a remand application.

“They were all picked up around Shah Alam and Klang and remanded for seven days starting today.”

The detainees are three men and a woman.

Thiyahu Marimuthoo, a PKR Youth member who contested for a post of committee member during last year’s party election, was stabbed at an apartment at Section 7 yesterday.

Fadzil said police are now looking for Ozziram M. Devan.

“He also goes by the name Ozi, whose last known address is Taman Karupiah, Padang Jawa, Klang. Anyone with information on the man should contact Asst Supt K. Vignesh Kumar at 03-5520 2222 immediately.”

The 30-year-old man was slashed to death by a group of assailants in what is believed to be a revenge attack at an apartment.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face, head, hand and leg, and was rushed to the Shah Alam Hospital by members of the public.

It is believed he was stabbed by three suspects who drove a silver car. The motive for the attack is currently being investigated.

The case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the meantime, a 21-second video clip of the incident has been making rounds on social media showing the victim, covered in blood being helped by several passers-by.

Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi, confirmed that the victim was a candidate for a PKR Youth post at the Shah Alam branch during the recent party polls, adding he was a dedicated party member.