Cops hunt for 5 women believed to have stolen necklaces from jeweller

KLUANG: Five women believed to be of Arab descent are being sought by the police as they have been suspected to be involved in a theft at a gold shop in Jalan Dato ‘Tan Seng Leong, here, three days ago (Wednesday) with losses estimated at RM65,000.

Kluang District Police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said in the 5.30pm incident, five of them had come to the gold shop to look at gold necklaces.

He said a 19-year-old female salesperson had taken out a few pieces from the showcase cabinets to show them.

“After looking some of the items, the five women left the shop, but the salesgirl felt something was amiss, and after a check found that there were several missing.

“There were 14 missing necklaces, which are estimated to be worth RM65,000,“ he said in a statement.

He said early investigations found there was no security guard at the shop, with CCTV footages showing one of them pocketing the jewellery while others were distracting the sales staff.

Those with information regarding the case may contact the police at 07-778 4222, he added. — Bernama