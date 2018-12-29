Cops hunt for suspects posing as army officers

TAMPIN: Police are hunting two male suspects posing as army officers with the ranks of colonel who tried to enter the 508 Territorial Army Regiment, Second Battalion Camp here.

Tampin District Police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the incident took place on Dec 8 at 2.30pm but the army only lodged a police report yesterday.

‘’Based on the report, two men tried to enter the army camp by posing as army officers with the ranks of colonel but were not allowed to do so and they ran off.

‘’We are uncertain of their motive and the case is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code,‘’ he told the media today.

Earlier, the incident became viral in the social media on the failure of the suspects togged up in full military uniforms who were not allowed to enter the camp by the personnel on duty.

The suspects had failed to furnish proof they were army officers after the personnel on duty asked them to do so as their ages did not correspond with the colonel ranks on their uniforms. — Bernama