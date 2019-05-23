Cops hunt quartet who tried to extort money from shop owner

PETALING JAYA: Police are looking for four “policemen” who took money from a grocery store in Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama on Monday.

In the 8.45pm incident, a 19-year-old Rohingya man and his colleague were manning the grocery store when a man claiming to be a policeman approached them.

A source said the “policeman” claimed he was looking for someone in the store.

He forced his way to the storeroom and switched off the closed-circuit television camera.

“The Rohingya man then contacted the owner of the shop and informed him of what was going on,” the source said.

This angered the “policeman”, who called in another three men, who also posed as policemen, who detained the duo.

One of the men also grabbed RM3,200 from the store’s cash register.

“The grocery store workers were forced into a vehicle and taken away,” the source said.

At about 12am, the shop owner met one of the “policemen” and was asked to pay RM5,000 for the release of the two workers.

He refused and accused the men of stealing RM3,200 from the shop.

“The negotiation broke down and the shop owner lodged a police report at the USJ 8 police station.

“The two workers were later found along the New Pantai Expressway,” said the source.

The incident comes after seven policemen and a Bank Negara officer were arrested in connection with the extortion of RM200,000 from a money changer in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Of those detained, one is an inspector from the Police Technical College in Muar while another is an inspector from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters narcotics division.

In another recent case, five policemen chased, assaulted and held a 50-year-old private school teacher at gunpoint.

The victim was extorted of RM8,000.