Cops looking for priest from India over sexual assault report

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a foreign man who is believed to have sexually assaulted a local woman in an incident that took place six years ago (early 2017).

Serdang Acting Police Chief Supt Izuddin Ab Wahab said the suspect, aged in his 40s, was a priest from India.

“The police confirmed receiving a report in August this year about an incident in which a local woman, in her 30s, alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the suspect.

“The incident was reported to have happened around Puchong, Selangor in the victim’s vehicle. At that time, the victim had just got to know the suspect in a religious ceremony,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

He said the victim only reported the incident last month due to trauma.

“Police have completed recording the victim’s statement and are tracking down other witnesses to assist the investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code,” he said. - Bernama