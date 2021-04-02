Cops nab 5 men, seize 2 shotguns, 46 live bullets in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: Police seized two shotguns and 46 live bullets after arresting five men in a car at Jalan Aring Empat, here early today.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the vehicle carrying the five local men, aged 25 to 38, was stopped by a team from the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 2.30am.

“During the inspection, police found two shotguns with 46 live bullets of various types that were kept separately in the vehicle. The five men also failed to produce the licence to own the weapons.

“The five men, who work at a nearby oil palm plantation, admitted that the shotgun was used to hunt animals in the abandoned plantation area there. Also found in the vehicle were two kerambit blades, 29 yaba pills and a bottle of ketum water,” he said at a press conference at the Gua Musang IPD today.

Shafien said one of them also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“They have been remanded until April 7 to assist in the investigation and we are now tracking down another man who is believed to be linked to the firearm,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama