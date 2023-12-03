Cops nab disabled man for assaulting younger sister

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man who is deaf and mute for allegedly assaulting his younger sister at Jalan Cahaya 7, Taman Cahaya, Ampang, here, on Thursday (March 8).

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident occurred when the 20-year-old victim, who works as a customer service staff, refused to accompany him to the shop.

He said that while the victim was lying down, the suspect suddenly approached her and stamped on her right thigh and right shoulder and punched her head several times.

The victim later lodged a police report and sought outpatient treatment at the Ampang Hospital.

“Our investigations found that the suspect has no criminal record and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing hurt and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama