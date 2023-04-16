Cops nab man for letting off firecrackers on MRR2

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man who was seen on a video clip, which went viral, setting off fireworks on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) opposite Petronas Lotus Ampang, here, recently.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the local man, aged 35, was detained at 10 pm in Jalan Dagang, here, yesterday.

He said that based on their investigations, the suspect, a lorry driver, had set off the firecrackers at the request of customers of a premises owned by his friend.

“The suspect, who has no criminal records and whose urine test returned negative, was taken to the Ampang Court today and has been remanded until Wednesday (April 19) under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957 for using any explosives that may endanger life or damage property or injure people,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk added that the suspect is also being investigated under Section 3(5) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for playing with and letting off fireworks. - Bernama