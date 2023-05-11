Cops nab man, seize drugs worth over RM600,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a local man and seized two types of drugs worth RM652,000 in a special operation carried out at Taman Entrepreneurs, here yesterday.

Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor in a statement today said the suspect aged around 25 years was arrested at 5pm by a team of police officers from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) at an apartment at Jalan Kuchai Maju 13 here.

He said the team seized Methamphetamine estimated to weigh 8,160 grammes and Ketamine weighing about 5,374 grammes from the apartment.

“The amount of drugs seized can be supplied to 28,000 drug users and we also confiscated tools used to process drugs.

“The initial urine test that was conducted found that the suspect was negative for drugs and had a previous criminal record,“ he said.

Amihizam said the suspect was placed on remand from today until Nov 9 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said police were still carrying out intelligence and investigations to identify the members of the syndicate involved and the source of the supplies obtained.

“Anyone who has any information related to this drug seizure can pass the information on to 03-22979222 extension 553. Cooperation from the community is greatly appreciated to curb drug trafficking activities especially in this area,“ he said.-Bernama