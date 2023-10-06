Cops nab man who went berserk in restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with an incident at a restaurant in Putra Heights near Subang Jaya last Sunday in which he went berserk and threw food and drink packages.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the man was detained at about 1 am today in Taman Samudera, Batu Caves.

A video of the incident had also gone viral.

He said police acted after a woman lodged a police report on the incident on Tuesday.

“In the video, at about 9 am, as the complainant and restaurant workers were busy attending to customers, the suspect suddenly turned aggressive.

“He began shouting and started throwing packets of food and hot drink which hit the complainant’s four-year-old child,” he said in a statement here today.

Checks revealed that the suspect, who is unemployed, has five crime-related records.

The suspect has been remanded until June 14 to assist with investigations under Sections 506 and 352 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and use of criminal force, Wan Azlan said. -BERNAMA