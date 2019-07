PETALING JAYA: Four gang members with past criminal records were arrested today by federal police on suspicion of threatening an enviromental activist in Banting on Wednesday.

The suspects were believed to have been hired by an individual to splash red paint on the house of Pua Lay Peng, an activist who had spoken out against pollution and illegal factories in Banting and Jenjarom.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a police team from the anti-gangsterism unit raided a house and arrested four men, aged between 20 and 31.

He said the team also recovered a vehicle that was believed to have been used to commit the crime and cellphone to record the incident on video.

“We also seized a samurai sword and a packet of drugs believed to be syabu during the raid.

Three of the suspects admitted to being involved in the case. All four also confessed that they belong to Gang 24 secret society and were hired by an individual to carry out the paint splashing on the activist’s house.” Huzir said.

He said all four men have past criminal records of between one and 10 cases each including drug-related offences and were listed as “wanted”.

It was reported that a man stepped out of a car opposite Pua’s house before splashing red paint on her house.

The man who came with an accomplice left soon after.

Pua was not at home at the time but the incident was witnessed by her family members.