Cops nab two entertainment centre workers for armed robbery

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police arrested two entertainment centre workers for allegedly robbing a 24-hour convenience store in Chukai town here early yesterday.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the suspects, aged 24 and 39, were nabbed at around 4 am in a house and a workshop in Kemaman respectively.

Both men, who have previous drug and criminal records, tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Hanyan said the suspects had gone to the convenience store at 1.45 am on a motorcycle before threatening a store worker and two of his friends with a weapon resembling a firearm and also a parang.

“They escaped with RM2,000 from the cash register, the store employee’s sling bag which contained RM4,000, three handphones, personal documents and bank cards.

“They also disabled the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV). However, through public information, police managed to arrest the suspects within two hours of the incident,” he told a media conference here today.

Their arrests also solved two other similar cases in town, he added. - Bernama