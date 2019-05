KUALA LUMPUR: Police raided audit firm Deloitte PLT’s office here in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal probe today.

It is learnt that a police team from the federal commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) conducted the raid past noon at the firm’s premises in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Contacted by theSun, federal CCID deputy director (investigations) DCP Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said the operation was conducted for evidence-gathering.

He said police expect to seize documents relevant to the case and are unlikely to make any arrest.

Deloitte conducted the financial auditing for 1MDB in 2013 and 2014, replacing KPMG which was the auditor from 2010 to 2012.

In January, Deloitte Malaysia was fined RM2.2 million by the Securities Commission Malaysia for failing to disclose the 1MDB financial irregularities and discharge its professional obligations under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007.

Many have been implicated in the 1MDB scandal, with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak being the most prominent of them.

He has been accused of channelling RM2.7 billion from the government-owned strategic development company into his personal accounts.

He and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are now facing several charges related to the scandal.

Also hauled up to face charges is Tim Leissner, who led Goldman Sachs’ investment business in Asia.

The authorities are still looking for another suspect – fugitive financier Low Taek Jho – to help in the investigations.