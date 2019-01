MALACCA: The Malacca government is leaving it to the police to deal with a man who is claiming that he is the ‘tuan punya’ (owner) of Malaysia and thus should be the King and Prime Minister.

Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari such cases had often surfaced in the state and should be “nipped in the bud”.

“Malaysia is a nation of laws with a constitution which should be heeded by all. I am leaving this matter to the police,” he told reporters after attending a community function here yesterday.

Prior to this, a man who identified himself as Ahmad Abdul Kadir Ismail, 47, a father of two, had called a press conference to say that he had filed an affidavit with the ICJ (International Court of Justice) for a declaration that he is the rightful owner of the country and thus should be declared as the lawful King and prime minister. — Bernama