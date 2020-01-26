Coronavirus: Situation in Malaysia not critical at this moment, says Mahathir

KLANG: The situation of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia has not reached critical stage, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

“At this moment it is not yet critical to the point where we need to stop tourism for example. We have to access when is the critical stage. But we will keep on checking on tourists, whenever there are some indications that they might be infected,” he told the media after attending the Chinese New Year (CNY) 2020 open house, here today.

He said most countries are taking some action because this is something new and serious.

“However, the manifestations of the disease are difficult to detect. This is a question of people being able to travel and they travel very fast. Before you can detect a person who is sick, he has already arrived at the destination. So, we have to accept that complete control is not possible,“ he said.

The open house hosted by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Klang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI) was also attended by several cabinet ministers. — Bernama