KUALA LUMPUR: Four major corporations will work together with the Education Ministry to enhance technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.

Under the tie–up the four companies — Berjaya Corporation Bhd, Tropicana Corporation Bhd, Naza Group and Top Glove Corporation Bhd — will provide training, facilities, workshops, and career opportunities and networks for TVET students.

Education Ministry deputy secretary–general for strategic planning Datuk Kamel Mohamad said the objective was to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics through TVET.

“That will act as a fuel to power our industries and produce local talent that can compete internationally,” he said.

He noted collectively the four companies represented more than 35,000 employees and had total annual revenue of RM14 billion.

“Together, we will share knowledge and create a seamless partnership between the public and private sectors,” he added.

Berjaya Corporation CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan said the collaboration would provide a platform for students to obtain real work experience and career opportunities.

He added expanding smart partnerships through such collaborations would help ensure the sharing of industry knowledge and practices, facilities and technology for innovative technical and vocational education.

Top Glove adviser for manufacturing and operations Datuk Dr Andy Seo said his company had recruited 118 TVET graduates this year but aimed to raise the number of new recruits to 1,000 next year.