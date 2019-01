PUTRAJAYA: Two company directors, one of whom with a ‘Datuk’ title, were released today after being remanded for five days to facilitate the investigations into bribery and false claim case involving RM1.8 million.

They were released by Magistrate Muhamad Bukhori Md Ruslan on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail of RM100,000 and two sureties each.

A female insurance agent also remanded in relation to the case had been released on Jan 25 on MACC bail of RM10,000 and one surety.

According to MACC sources, the three of them were alleged to have accepted a bribe from a manufacturing equipment supplier in the purchase of manufacturing machines for the company, in which the two directors had their shares.

They were also believed to have misappropriated the company’s funds for personal gain.

All of them were detained when they came to give their statements at the MACC headquarters here on Jan 22.

Meanwhile, a former senior product manager of a company who had been remanded for five days since Jan 23 was also released on MACC bail of RM100,000.

The 40-year old man was detained to assist the investigations into a bribery case involving over RM2 million.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect received bribes worth more than RM2 million from a company, among others, for the approval of credit notes issued to the company. — Bernama