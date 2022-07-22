Cost of living protest to proceed despite cops’ warning: Report

PETALING JAYA: Following a warning by the city police that a protest over the rising cost of living planned for tomorrow is illegal, its organisers Turun Malaysia have insisted that the demonstration will proceed as scheduled.

According to a report by FMT, Universiti Malaya students’ union president Ooi Guo Shen was insistent that the protest should take place, saying that the members of the public “need to be brave” and step forward to vent their frustrations.

“Even if there’s no notice given to the police, we will proceed,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the public was advised by police not to participate in the protest scheduled to take place tomorrow outside Sogo shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur.