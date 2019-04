KUALA LUMPUR: A husband and wife and two of their friends who were engaged in the processing and distributing of ketum water, were arrested during a raid at a house in Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 2, Batu Caves, on Wednesday.

Sentul District police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy said three men and a woman aged between 30 and 40, were detained by members of the Narcotics Investigation Division at the Sentul District Police headquarters (IPD) at 5pm.

The inspection at home led to the discovery of 75 plastic packets of ketum water and 320 bundles of leaves which were valued at RM2,510.

“The police also found equipment believed to be used in processing the ketum water such as gas tanks, stoves, weighing scales and large pots,“ he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He said all the suspects were believed to be involved in the activity for about three months and obtained their supply of ketum leaves from the northern part of the country.

Shanmugamoorthy said the suspects who had no previous criminal record had been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code until Sunday, adding that with the arrests, the police believed they had successfully busted the ketum water processing and distribution activities in the Sentul area. — Bernama