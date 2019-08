SLIM RIVER: A family of three, including a baby, were killed in a fire which destroyed their home in Kampung Alah Batu, Jalan Kuala Slim, here, early today.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Sharidan Abdul Aziz, 29, his wife, Siti Rafini Mohd Rafie, 27, and their 14-month-old son, Rafiq.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the husband and wife, and their baby, were found in the first room of the house during the search and rescue operations, which took place at about 4.30am.

He said that the department received a distress call on the blaze at 3.51am and that a team of firemen from the Slim River fire station was dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, the unit saw that the fire had already engulfed about 70% of the house,” he said and added that although the firemen found the three bodies, they were still trying to bring the fire under control at 7.15am.

Fire and Rescue personnel from the Tanjung Malim and Tapah Fire and Rescue Departments were also dispatched to assist the operation.

Bodies of the three victims were taken to the Slim River Hospital for post-mortem procedures; the case has been handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Azman Ab Rahman said that they received a distress call on the blaze from the Muallim police station at 4.50am and that three charred bodies were discovered in a room of the house.

“We have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and are still awaiting the Fire and Rescue Department’s forensics unit report,“ he added.