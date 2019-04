KEPALA BATAS: Police detained a woman and her boyfriend in connection with the discovery of a newborn baby girl found abandoned along the sidewalk of the Masjid Lama Ara Kuda in Tasek Gelugor near here on Tuesday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspects, both aged 28, were arrested at 3.30pm yesterday after the woman was discharged from the Kulim Hospital in Kedah.

“Initial investigations found that the woman admitted to have given birth at her mother’s home in Kulim before abandoning the baby at the mosque,” he said today.

The woman, a single mother who has a six-year-old daughter, had kept her pregnancy a secret from her mother until she had given birth to the baby.

He also added that the woman whose husband died in 2015 was in relationship with her boyfriend after meeting him through the social media site over a year ago.

Noorzainy said the boyfriend had two criminal records and the couple was remanded for further investigation and the case was investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 57-year-old woman who was also the baby’s grandmother, believed to have abetted her daughter in abandoning the baby.

On Tuesday, members of the mosque congregation who were about to perform Zohor prayers were surprised to find a newborn baby girl placed in a box and left at the mosque sidewalk.

The newborn baby girl was found at about 1.15pm by a boy who was attending prayers at the mosque before he informed the others. — Bernama