Couple saves neighbours trapped in Ipoh fire

IPOH: The swift action of a husband and wife helped to save neighbours from a fire involving four single-storey houses in Hala Taman Meru 10, Taman Meru Fasa 2B, here, last night.

Ahmad Rizal Razali, 38, and his wife, Nik Rozita Mohd Yusuf, 37, were getting ready to retire for the night when they heard screams for help from their neighbour, Nurul Asyikin Mohamed Razali, 26, as her house was on fire.

“I immediately took my wife and two children to safety. We heard Nurul Asyikin and other neighbours screaming for help. Everyone rushed out and we tried to break down their doors as smoke was filling the houses.

“Nurul Asyikin and her eldest daughter, Sofia, 5, were rescued first after which her second child, Haraz, 3, who was hiding under a bed was saved. As the fire was raging, we were unable to go back to help her husband Muhammad Fadzril Husaini, 32, who was in the kitchen.

“According to Nurul Asyikin, her husband was trying to open the kitchen door but failed. He (husband) then fainted and was hit by falling fragments from the ceiling. Fortunately, the fire brigade arrived and firefighters managed to rescue him. He and family members were taken to hospital,“ Ahmad Rizal told Bernama at the scene today.

Ahmad Rizal said the incident happened at about 10 pm following thunderstorms in the area. It is believed that there was a short circuit in one of the neighbour’s rooms before the fire spread to three nearby houses.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fadzril Husaini’s sister Norhuzaila Husaini, 45, said she was shocked at what had happened.

“I could only calm down my sister-in-law and their children. My brother is at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s intensive care unit (ICU). I am hoping for his full recovery,‘’ she said at the scene of the incident.

Another resident, Nurul Hafiza Mohamed Salleh, 33, and her husband Muhammad Hariri Mohd Noor, 33, were also awakened by shouts of ‘’fire”.

“Although our houses are apart, our hall was filled with smoke. We ran out and managed to save our car and motorbike. This is the first such incident since we moved here recently.” said Nurul Hafiza.

In yesterday’s fire, a couple and their daughter suffered burns. The fire razed between five and 80 per cent of the four houses.

Firefighters managed to douse the fire in the operation that ended at 2.20 am. - Bernama