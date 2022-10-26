Couple under probe over kids playing on window ledge

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a couple for allegedly letting their two young children play unattended on the ledge of an open window, on the 17th floor of a condominium building in Taman Setapak, here, yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the children’s parents were summoned for questioning and allowed to return home last night.

He said a police report was lodged by an officer from the Kuala Lumpur D11 division (Sexual, Women and Children Investigations) yesterday, following a viral video of the incident.

He added that the video was uploaded by the owner of a Facebook account known as ‘Reff Lia’, showing two children aged four and two, unsupervised and playing close to the edge of the window balcony.

“Investigations showed that at the time of the incident, both parents were in the house but were unaware,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said that the case was investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act (2001).

“We advise parents not to leave small children without supervision because the act can be considered as negligence under the Child Act,” he said.

Police also asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Wangsa Maju police headquarters at 03-9289 9222 or Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. - Bernama