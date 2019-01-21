Coupons for Back-to-School programme next year, says Khalid

PETALING JAYA: Coupons will be used in providing aids to needy school children next year through the Back-to-School programme by the Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP).

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad (pix) today said coupons would be used after complaints of two recipient getting wrong-sized school uniforms and shoes.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng yesterday highlighted two cases of the recipients getting items that didn’t fit them.

Only one complaint was received and the YWP was directed to conduct an immediate investigation.

“So far there has been one complaint regarding the sizes of shoes and pants. I have instructed the YWP chief executive officer to investigate and report to me,” Khalid said.

“Starting next year, the coupon system will be used for all recipients. They will no longer be in the form of school shoes and clothes.”

Khalid, who is also the WYP chairman, promised to pay more attention and take action on the issue without any compromise.

“Anyone found to have committed wrongdoing will face action,” he said.

YWP had contributed to some 20,000 needy students in the federal territories including Putrajaya and Labuan. A total of 3,250 of them received school bags and an RM100 voucher each while the others were given bags and uniforms. — Bernama