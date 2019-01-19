Court denies trial postponement in ‘Datuk Seri’ Rela assault case

KUALA LUMPUR: The magistrate court in Ampang denied an application by an accused to postpone his trial on grounds that his father was unwell.

The application was made on Friday by 30 year-old businessman Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee, who was charged with three counts of causing grievous hurt to two Rela volunteers in 2017.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali dismissed the application and ordered the proceedings to continue.

Liow had made the request in view that his father was unwell and had been admitted into the Pantai Hospital.

A Rela volunteer who was on duty during the alleged assault and an eyewitness named Chin Yit Fen were put on the stand to testify, but midway through Magistrate Firdaus decided to postpone their testimonials to Jan 23.

On Oct 27, 2017, Liow was slapped with three charges of assaulting Melvin Lee Weng Poh, 28, and Leong Jun Jie, 22, in the compound of the Kou Ong Yah Temple at Jalan Merdeka in Kampung Baru, Ampang.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

However, last September the same court had granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for Liow on two other charges of assaulting and obstructing a Rela member from carrying out his duties.

The decision was made after deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim informed the court that one of the three victims in the case had withdrawn his police report against Liow.