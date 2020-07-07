Court fines woman RM6,000 for secretly disposing baby’s body

LABUAN: The magistrate’s court here today fined a forwarding clerk RM6,000 in default nine months jail for secretly disposing the body of a premature baby girl she had delivered into a sewerage drain last year.

Magistrate Kasyurrahman Abang Ahmad passed the sentence on Maria Resi Pora, 27, after she pleaded guilty to committing the offence at a rented house here at about 3am on Nov 4, 2019.

Indah Water Consortium employees undertaking routine maintenance work found the body caught in a rubbish trap of a sewerage plant at about 8am the following day.

Her boyfriend, civil servant Muhammad Izzuddin Awang Limun, 26, who was jointly charged for the offence, pleaded not guilty and the court set Aug 20 for case management. He was released on bail of RM1,500 in two sureties.

PJ Pereira represented the duo pro bono. - Bernama