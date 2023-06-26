Court frees former Labuan MP from abuse of power change

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today released and acquitted former Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli from an abuse of power charge in relation to obtaining an employment contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM), five years ago.

Judge Rozina Ayob found that the prosecution had failed to raise a prima facie case against Rozman, 59.

“The accused is released and acquitted without being called to enter his defence. The accused’s passport and bail of RM100,000 is hereby returned to him,” said the judge.

Rozman, in his capacity as a public official, was charged with using his position as deputy chairman of the Labuan Port Authority to obtain gratification in the form of an employment contract as an operator for Labuan Port Merdeka Wharf for LLPM, in which his father and brother have a stake.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU meeting room, level 9, Transport Ministry, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

The charge was brought under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.-Bernama