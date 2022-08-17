Court issues final warning to Lokman over contempt of court

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today issued a final warning to former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam after finding him guilty of committing contempt of court by uttering the word “stupid” during Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Yayasan Akalbudi trial.

Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah before issuing the final warning, had given Lokman, 49, a chance to purge the contempt with an unreserved apology.

“In light of the unreserved apology tendered to this court, the court takes the view that the contemnor has purged his contempt.

“The court, under these circumstances issues a final warning so this incident does not repeat itself here. The court excuses the contemnor and no further action be taken against him,“ said Justice Sequerah.

Earlier, Lokman gave an apology from the witness stand which he said was “voluntary, good faith and unconditional” to the court and all parties involved.

Lokman was issued a show-cause notice for contempt by Justice Sequerah for verbally abusing a policeman and questioning the country’s legal system, while sitting at the public gallery to show support to Ahmad Zahid during the latter’s trial on June 30.

When asked to explain himself on the incident during the proceeding today, Lokman said he was taking notes regarding Zahid’s trial using the ‘Notes’ application on his phone, which was on flight mode.

“A police officer known as Lans Koperal Walter came to me and asked me to not use the handphone. I showed him that I was only using the phone to take notes,” he said.

Dissatisfied with the reprimand from the police officer, Lokman said that it was “stupid” for him to not allow the use of his phone to take notes, when others were allowed to do the same using laptops.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izalina Abdullah appeared for the prosecution while lawyers K. Balaguru and S. Velan represented Lokman. - Bernama